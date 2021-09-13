NR PLUS
From Out of the Loop: My Two Years as Vice President, by Kamala Harris

(Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

Page 67:
. . . and when I came back to the room, President Biden was already standing and waving the military leaders away.

“You missed the big meeting,” he said to me. “We already decided a bunch of stuff about the Afghani­stan situation. It was a really interesting meeting. A lot of stuff happened. Some of the people were angry but then some of them were smiling too, so it was hard to know what was going on all the time.”

“Joe!” I shouted. “I asked you to wait for me to return from my meeting before you made any decisions about …

