Give My Regrets to Broadway

For 50 years I’ve paid my rent by getting people into the theater. There are several strategies for doing so, but from the first I’ve relied on the most effective I know: Be good.

If the play is provocative, interesting, funny, sad, or diverting, it is possible that the people will come. It helps to have a notable cast, and it helps to have, if not the actual endorsement of a friendly, the inattention of a hostile press. But, finally, my party-turn was “being good.”

It was not an infallible technique, and frequently the audience and I differed in defining “good.” I did, …