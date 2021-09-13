Salzburg, Austria
‘Say hello to music for me!” That’s what Bill Buckley once said to me, as I was heading off to the Salzburg Festival. I think of it every time I head back here. No one loved music more. You would just sit and listen to a recording with him, in silence. And every now and then he’d turn to you and say, “Isn’t it marvelous?” (Yes.)
Many of us were not able to say hello to Salzburg last summer — when the pandemic was roaring. But the show went on — the festival went on — though with fewer performances …
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.