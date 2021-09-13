Salzburg, Austria

‘Say hello to music for me!” That’s what Bill Buckley once said to me, as I was heading off to the Salzburg Festival. I think of it every time I head back here. No one loved music more. You would just sit and listen to a recording with him, in silence. And every now and then he’d turn to you and say, “Isn’t it marvelous?” (Yes.)

Many of us were not able to say hello to Salzburg last summer — when the pandemic was roaring. But the show went on — the festival went on — though with fewer performances …