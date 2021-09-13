I Miss My Opponents

It is one thing to talk about the problems of the American media, but quite another to experience them. Having been visiting these shores for a couple of decades now, I feel as though I have some small insight into a big challenge that America is going through. That problem — which National Review readers know well enough that they could probably set it to music and sing it if requested — is the gulf that has emerged in the U.S. media. The mainstream papers and networks are no longer mainstream, let alone centrist. Into that gulf newer, partisan media stepped. …
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.