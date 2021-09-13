I Miss My Opponents

On the recent decline of American media

It is one thing to talk about the problems of the American media, but quite another to experience them. Having been visiting these shores for a couple of decades now, I feel as though I have some small insight into a big challenge that America is going through. That problem — which National Review readers know well enough that they could probably set it to music and sing it if requested — is the gulf that has emerged in the U.S. media. The mainstream papers and networks are no longer mainstream, let alone centrist. Into that gulf newer, partisan media stepped. …