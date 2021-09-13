If It’s Broke, Don’t Fix It

Last week, after a summer vacation in the Colorado mountains, I returned to Texas to find my house falling apart at the seams.

I do not exaggerate: In an astounding confluence of perfect timing and ironic spite from the greater forces of the cosmos, pretty much everything that could break did. The Internet pooped out. The dryer lost its heat. The air conditioning went kaput, just in time for 99 degrees. The septic tank — that murky, dank, and ominous household prop lurking beneath the yard that I would prefer to pretend does not exist — lost power. The pool pump …