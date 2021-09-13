NR PLUS
Magazine September 13, 2021, Issue

Letters

By
The Mass at Bolsena by Raphael (Art Media/Print Collector/Getty Images)

Liturgy and History
I have my concerns about the effects of Francis’s motu proprio. But it’s more concerning to see Michael Brendan Dougherty’s piece (“For the Love of the Latin Mass,” September 1) reducing the liturgical crisis to generational disputes about Vatican II and Humanae Vitae. The attraction of younger Catholics to the “Old Mass” is not as ideological as MBD would like to paint it — and this represents a challenge that Catholics such as I, in favor of the liturgical reform, must face.

Dougherty ignores or dismisses completely the history of the liturgy and the theology of the liturgical reform

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Join Now
Comments
NR Editors includes members of the editorial staff of the National Review magazine and website.

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
Afghanistan is a debacle and, more than most acts of the U.S. government, it is the responsibility of one man — Joseph Robinette Biden.

Recommended

The Latest