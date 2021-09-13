Liturgy and History
I have my concerns about the effects of Francis’s motu proprio. But it’s more concerning to see Michael Brendan Dougherty’s piece (“For the Love of the Latin Mass,” September 1) reducing the liturgical crisis to generational disputes about Vatican II and Humanae Vitae. The attraction of younger Catholics to the “Old Mass” is not as ideological as MBD would like to paint it — and this represents a challenge that Catholics such as I, in favor of the liturgical reform, must face.
Dougherty ignores or dismisses completely the history of the liturgy and the theology of the liturgical reform
…
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.