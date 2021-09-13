Masks and the Delta Variant

Taking stock of the current COVID situation

Autumn is here, and American children are finally returning to classrooms, five days a week, after the COVID-19 pandemic severely disrupted the past two school years. Or at least kids are returning to classrooms for a few days, before being sent back home again. By August 18, in 13 states, at least one public school had already temporarily closed because of COVID-19 outbreaks. The return of children to classrooms is also bringing back increasingly angry debates about whether children should be required to wear masks while in school — and those debates rarely include a clear-eyed assessment of what masks …