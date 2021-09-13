Remembering Donald Kagan (1932–2021)

A Scholar-Prince, via Brooklyn

When Donald Kagan passed away in the first week of August, his admirers felt a sense of loss, but also a sense of gratitude — for the life lived. Kagan was a great scholar, a great educator, and a great guy. The mere mention of his name brings a smile — and stories. Here’s one.

The first time I met him, he said he liked my music criticism but had a complaint: “You’re too nice to modern composers.” I said, “That would come as a surprise to them.” He threw back his head and laughed. He had me at hello, so …