Six Months After 9/11

(Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

“Where did my Snow Man go?”
Picking up a baseball cap and carrot
scattered on the scraggly ground,
Daly turned to me perplexed,
arms stretched wide to either side,
“Papa, where did he go?”
How do you explain to a two-year-old
that things evaporate and disappear,
that one warm day can melt a world?

Afghanistan is a debacle and, more than most acts of the U.S. government, it is the responsibility of one man — Joseph Robinette Biden.

