Six Months After 9/11

“Where did my Snow Man go?”
Picking up a baseball cap and carrot
scattered on the scraggly ground,
Daly turned to me perplexed,
arms stretched wide to either side,
“Papa, where did he go?”
How do you explain to a two-year-old
that things evaporate and disappear,
that one warm day can melt a world?
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.