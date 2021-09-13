The Insects among Us

When Judaism, that radioactive element, decays, it becomes other elements on the periodic table of the mind. Some would say Christianity is one such. Marx and Freud are more recent by-products. My wife’s adviser on her psychology Ph.D. thesis followed the trajectory Jew > Jung > Eastern religion. When Jeanne knew him, he was between stages two and three. “What do you do,” a student asked, “if a mosquito stings you while you are meditating?” “Slap it,” he said, “and say, ‘Become Buddha.’”

Mosquitos are insects for whom I do not wish Buddhahood. After giving us yellow fever, malaria, and bites …