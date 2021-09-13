NR PLUS
Magazine September 13, 2021, Issue

The Insects among Us

By
(Toby Melville/Reuters)

When Judaism, that radioactive element, decays, it becomes other elements on the periodic table of the mind. Some would say Christianity is one such. Marx and Freud are more recent by-products. My wife’s adviser on her psychology Ph.D. thesis followed the trajectory Jew > Jung > Eastern religion. When Jeanne knew him, he was between stages two and three. “What do you do,” a student asked, “if a mosquito stings you while you are meditating?” “Slap it,” he said, “and say, ‘Become Buddha.’”

Mosquitos are insects for whom I do not wish Buddhahood. After giving us yellow fever, malaria, and bites

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

This article appears as “Come Fly Away” in the September 13, 2021, print edition of National Review.

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Join Now

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
Afghanistan is a debacle and, more than most acts of the U.S. government, it is the responsibility of one man — Joseph Robinette Biden.

Recommended

The Latest

The Week

The Week

Afghanistan is a debacle and, more than most acts of the U.S. government, it is the responsibility of one man — Joseph Robinette Biden.