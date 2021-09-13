• Don’t think of it as surrender — think of it as a mask mandate for Afghan women.
• A “forever war” is what, according to those who had tired of it, our presence in Afghanistan was: a violent scrum, bloody, pointless, and endless. The only smart thing to do with a forever war, according to critics on both the left and the isolationist right, is end it. Wars, however, do not end when only one party to them stops fighting. Long-standing problems require lengthy efforts. These can prevent wars from becoming much hotter; or they can avert the peace of …
