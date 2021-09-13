Twenty Years after September 11

Twenty years on, we look at the first 9/11, at this one, and at possible ones to come.
Meaning no disrespect to those who lost their lives at the Pentagon or on Flight 93, I most remember what happened in New York.
The first noxious effect was rumor. There were twelve more airliners unaccounted for. Wrong. Maybe there were survivors still to be rescued in the subway tunnels beneath the collapsed Trade Towers. Wrong. A cop had ridden down on the roof of one of them as it fell, as on a giant concrete surfboard. Wrong. Muslims had cheered the collapse in …
