NR PLUS
Magazine September 13, 2021, Issue

What Truths Do We Still Hold to Be Self-Evident?

By
Detail of The Declaration of Independence, July 4, 1776, by John Trumbull (Public domain/Yale University Art Gallery)
Last Best Hope: America in Crisis and Renewal, by George Packer (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 240 pp., $27)

‘With all our divisions,” asks George Packer, “what do we have in common? Is there some underlying adhesive that can make us one country again? Can we still call all to the duty we owe to each?” In his new book, the Atlantic writer tackles these questions with honesty and palpable devotion to the American ideal — or his version of it, anyway.

Packer looks across America’s increasingly fractured politics and fears that we have lost “the first truth of our founding document, the one that leads to all the others,” namely the principle of equality. “At the heart of our

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

This article appears as “Divided America” in the September 13, 2021, print edition of National Review.

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Join Now
Comments
Mario Loyola — Mr. Loyola is a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute and the director of the Environmental Finance and Risk Management Program of Florida International University.

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
Afghanistan is a debacle and, more than most acts of the U.S. government, it is the responsibility of one man — Joseph Robinette Biden.

Recommended

The Latest