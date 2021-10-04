Are Cops to Blame for the Crime Wave?

Examining the ‘legitimacy’ hypothesis

What’s driving up violent crime? As evidence mounts that the current surge began after last summer’s protests, many on the right have linked the two. Those on the left have a counter: High-profile police violence, such as the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, set off both the protests and the crime wave.

Law professor John Pfaff has argued that violent crime “is the product of anger at police forces that kill far too many Black men, as well as at the remarkably violent, riotous way the police responded to last summer’s protests.” Criminal-justice-policy analyst Jonathan Blanks advanced a similar …