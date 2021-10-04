NR PLUS
Magazine October 4, 2021, Issue

Are Cops to Blame for the Crime Wave?

By
A New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer stands guard outside the wake service of NYPD officer Miosotis Familia in the Bronx borough of New York, N.Y., July 10, 2017. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)
Examining the ‘legitimacy’ hypothesis

What’s driving up violent crime? As evidence mounts that the current surge began after last summer’s protests, many on the right have linked the two. Those on the left have a counter: High-profile police violence, such as the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, set off both the protests and the crime wave.

Law professor John Pfaff has argued that violent crime “is the product of anger at police forces that kill far too many Black men, as well as at the remarkably violent, riotous way the police responded to last summer’s protests.” Criminal-justice-policy analyst Jonathan Blanks advanced a similar

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

This article appears as “The Legitimacy Hypothesis” in the October 4, 2021, print edition of National Review.

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Join Now

In This Issue

Special Issue on Crime

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Letters

Letters

By
A response to the notion that the U.S. military footprint in Afghanistan was a low-cost, high-reward deployment.

Recommended

The Latest