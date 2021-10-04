NR PLUS
Magazine October 4, 2021, Issue

Crime Families

By
(LightFieldStudios/Reuters)
Long-term changes in domestic structure are a reality with which to cope

Broken homes didn’t cause the shocking increase in shootings and homicides this country has seen since last year. Crime rates changed abruptly, at a time wracked by the murder of George Floyd, the attendant protests and riots, and a deadly pandemic. Family structure has changed gradually for decades.

But those slow-moving changes create a new reality that all our crime-control efforts must struggle against. Children are much less likely to grow up in married two-parent households than they were decades ago. And the decline of stable families is an ever-present risk factor for crime.

The basic statistical trends are strik­ing. There was

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Join Now

In This Issue

Special Issue on Crime

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Letters

Letters

By
A response to the notion that the U.S. military footprint in Afghanistan was a low-cost, high-reward deployment.

Recommended

The Latest