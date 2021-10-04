Crime Families

Long-term changes in domestic structure are a reality with which to cope

Broken homes didn’t cause the shocking increase in shootings and homicides this country has seen since last year. Crime rates changed abruptly, at a time wracked by the murder of George Floyd, the attendant protests and riots, and a deadly pandemic. Family structure has changed gradually for decades.

But those slow-moving changes create a new reality that all our crime-control efforts must struggle against. Children are much less likely to grow up in married two-parent households than they were decades ago. And the decline of stable families is an ever-present risk factor for crime.

The basic statistical trends are strik­ing. There was …