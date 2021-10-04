Forgotten Lessons of the War on Crime

History tells us how to win again

In 1990 one of us was arriving in New York City to serve as chief of the Transit Police Department. The other was in pre-K. Crime, however, was on both of our minds. One of us was formulating a plan to fight it underground. The other was hoping a “bad guy” wouldn’t get the drop on his NYPD dad. That year, more than 2,260 New Yorkers were murdered — a hair under 10 percent of the more than 23,000 murdered throughout the country. Over the next decade, the country’s homicide rate fell by more than 40 percent — driven downward …