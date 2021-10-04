NR PLUS
Magazine October 4, 2021, Issue

From Pillaging to Prosperity: The Far-Reaching Impact of the Vikings

By
(LMGPhotos/Getty Images)
The Viking Heart: How Scandinavians Conquered the World, by Arthur Herman (Mariner Books, 512 pp., $30)

The Viking Heart, the latest work by the historian Arthur Herman, is engaging, informative, and highly readable. As Herman deals with four separate topics each of which deserves a book of its own, it is also an extremely ambitious undertaking. His reach may some­times exceed his grasp, but even when that is the case the results are likely to leave readers wanting more — in a good way.

The first topic, taking up a third or so of The Viking Heart’s text, is a history of the “classic” Viking era. The second is a discussion of what happened next — the

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

This article appears as “From Pillaging to Prosperity” in the October 4, 2021, print edition of National Review.

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Join Now

In This Issue

Special Issue on Crime

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Letters

Letters

By
A response to the notion that the U.S. military footprint in Afghanistan was a low-cost, high-reward deployment.

Recommended

The Latest