Gun Control for Criminals

Gun-control advocates sometimes complain that, when it comes to guns, it’s the Wild West out there. And they are right — but not in the way they think they are.
There is lots of law for the law-abiding. There is practically no law for the lawless — and few consequences for lawbreaking.
There isn’t anything about voting in the Bill of Rights, but the right to keep and bear arms is right there in the text — no extraction from some dodgy penumbra required. But exercising that constitutional right requires a little administrative work, if you are a law-abiding type. You need …
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.