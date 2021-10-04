Gun Control for Criminals

Why don’t we enforce the laws that exist?

Gun-control advocates some­times complain that, when it comes to guns, it’s the Wild West out there. And they are right — but not in the way they think they are.

There is lots of law for the law-abiding. There is practically no law for the lawless — and few consequences for lawbreaking.

There isn’t anything about voting in the Bill of Rights, but the right to keep and bear arms is right there in the text — no extraction from some dodgy penumbra required. But exercising that constitutional right requires a little administrative work, if you are a law-abiding type. You need …