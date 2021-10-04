Between 1965 and 1995, out-of-control violent crime was the most salient domestic issue in America. Born from the chaos and upheaval of the Sixties-era cultural revolution, the decades-long crime wave caused untold economic damage to our cities and unleashed waves of misery on the American people. Then the tide began to turn in the 1990s thanks in part to innovative crime-fighting strategies in New York and other large American cities. Crime rates plummeted and many of our cities were reborn. Now, with many of the same failed soft-on-crime policies of the past seeing an encore, it is no coincidence that …
Crime: An Introduction
It is no coincidence that violent crime is again on the march.
Forgotten Lessons of the War on Crime
History tells us how to win again.
The ‘Systemic Racism’ Stereotype
Monolithic accusations are bad for cops and communities.
Fictions of the ‘Carceral State’
The incarcerated population is falling, and it’s mostly hardened criminals.
Are Cops to Blame for the Crime Wave?
Examining the ‘legitimacy’ hypothesis.
Where Have All the Officers Gone?
Police departments around the country are losing staff and struggling to recruit.
The Path to Reform
A personal and political perspective.
Gun Control for Criminals
Why don’t we enforce the laws that exist?
Crime Families
Long-term changes in domestic structure are a reality with which to cope.
New York Stories
On the rise and fall — and rise again? — of a city.
Books, Arts & Manners
Thomas Sowell: The Anti-Utopian
A review of Maverick: A Biography of Thomas Sowell, by Jason L. Riley.
The Enigma of Robert E. Lee
A review of Robert E. Lee: A Life, by Allen C. Guelzo.
From Pillaging to Prosperity: The Far-Reaching Impact of the Vikings
A review of The Viking Heart: How Scandinavians Conquered the World, by Arthur Herman.
Will Denis Villeneuve Capture the Greatness of Dune?
It imagines a far-future mankind that travels the stars yet is organized as an empire, within which competing dynastic families vie for supremacy.
The People That (Whom?) You Know
It’s your readers that you must think of.
Paul Schrader’s Late-Career Comeback Continues with The Card Counter
A review of The Card Counter, directed by Paul Schrader.
Woke: ‘White, Wrong’
Wokeness will provide a new national narrative.
Newest Fashions and Accessories from The Progressive Catalogue for Statement Fashions
Who says fashion is for the power elite?
Love Like the Marine Layer
Fill up the tub of morning with your mist.
Home Truth
Never trust a journalist.
Why Don’t We Tell Women What’s Making Them Miserable?
Most American women with money, degrees, or connections will never hear that our culturally prescribed feminist lifestyle is the source of their unhappiness.
Justice Kavanaugh Refuses to Buckle
He had to have known that voting as he did in the Texas case would bring him bad press.
The Real Biden Presidency Emerges
The heroic period of his administration was always a mirage.
Australians Are Suffering from Excessive COVID Lockdowns
The political class that has dreamed up and enforced these restrictions has been largely insulated from the consequences.
Why Isn’t the Attack on Larry Elder the Biggest Story in America?
A white woman in a gorilla mask threw an egg at a black man seeking to become the first non-white governor of our largest state, and the media shrug.
When a Western Society Goes Insane
Australia’s COVID response is a warning for how easily core freedoms can erode away in even a well-established democracy.
Gun-Control Laws Aren’t about Preventing Crimes
They’re just another way of fighting the culture wars.
Federal Judge Blocks Biden Administration from Expelling Migrants under COVID Public Health Order
The ruling comes after border patrol agents encountered more than 200,000 migrants in August.
Ron DeSantis Was Right about Monoclonal-Antibody Therapy
Florida’s governor was blasted by progressives for promoting Regeneron’s COVID treatment. Now, demand is so great the Biden administration is rationing it.
LA High School Teacher Hangs 'F*** the Police' Poster in Classroom
Over the last year, teachers and administrators nationwide have weaponized K-12 education by injecting progressive politics into classrooms.
