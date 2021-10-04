Crime: An Introduction

Between 1965 and 1995, out-of-control violent crime was the most salient domestic issue in America. Born from the chaos and upheaval of the Sixties-era cultural revolution, the decades-long crime wave caused untold economic damage to our cities and unleashed waves of misery on the American people. Then the tide began to turn in the 1990s thanks in part to innovative crime-fighting strategies in New York and other large American cities. Crime rates plummeted and many of our cities were reborn. Now, with many of the same failed soft-on-crime policies of the past seeing an encore, it is no coincidence that …