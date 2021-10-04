Forever Wars Disagreement
Noah Rothman’s contention (“The ‘Forever War’ Fallacy,” September 13) that the U.S. military footprint in Afghanistan was a “low-cost, high-reward” deployment couldn’t be further from the truth. The cost certainly wasn’t low for the tens of thousands of Afghans who were killed during the war. And it most certainly wasn’t low for U.S. troops either, over 2,440 of whom made the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of an Afghan government that was woefully inadequate to the task of surviving (let alone governing).
Could the U.S. have retained a presence on the ground? Theoretically, yes. But for what purpose – and …
Something to Consider
