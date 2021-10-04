NR PLUS
Magazine October 4, 2021, Issue

Love Like the Marine Layer

Fill up the tub of morning with your mist.

Out of your element,
Enjoy the privileges of a guest
With a loved one

As you bathe in the sun.
Cloud judgment; there’s no place for discernment
In love.

Wait awhile before you dry off.

Rex Wilder is the author of Open Late: New and Collected Poems (Chatwin Books), and Boomerangs in the Living Room and Waking Bodies (both Red Hen Press).

