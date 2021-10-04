Love Like the Marine Layer

Fill up the tub of morning with your mist.
Out of your element,
Enjoy the privileges of a guest
With a loved one
As you bathe in the sun.
Cloud judgment; there’s no place for discernment
In love.
Wait awhile before you dry off.
Something to Consider
