New York Stories

Criminologists can give you lots of data — social science. I can give you stories, mainly. But they’re not nothing. I have the evidence of my own eyes, ears, and nose. Don’t forget that last organ: Smells can tell you something about how a city is going.
And I will talk about New York.
In July 2020, a friend of mine invited me over to dinner. He lived at 77th and Broadway; I live at 69th and Broadway. He and his fiancée proposed a rooftop, socially distanced dinner. (The pandemic was roaring.) My friend is a European; I figured he would want …
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.