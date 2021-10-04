New York Stories

On the rise and fall — and rise again? — of a city

Criminologists can give you lots of data — social science. I can give you stories, mainly. But they’re not nothing. I have the evidence of my own eyes, ears, and nose. Don’t forget that last organ: Smells can tell you something about how a city is going.

And I will talk about New York.

In July 2020, a friend of mine invited me over to dinner. He lived at 77th and Broadway; I live at 69th and Broadway. He and his fiancée proposed a rooftop, socially distanced dinner. (The pandemic was roaring.) My friend is a European; I figured he would want …