Newest Fashions and Accessories from The Progressive Catalogue for Statement Fashions

Who says fashion is for the power elite? Who says fashion is a frivolous obsession of a distorted and depraved celebrity culture, a symbol of late-stage capitalism?

We say fashion can be a means of progress. Fashion can move us closer to a more just and equitable society.

Suede Trim Palazzo Pants in Fawn with Hunter Green Accents, from the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Atelier

Cut in a slimming and straight-leg silhouette, these versatile palazzo pants are high-waisted and cropped at the ankle for an easy-breezy look. Fully lined interior embroidered with quotations from Ta-Nehisi Coates’s groundbreaking essay “The Case for Reparations,” this versatile day/night …