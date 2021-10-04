NR PLUS
Magazine October 4, 2021, Issue

Newest Fashions and Accessories from The Progressive Catalogue for Statement Fashions

By
(mkistryn/Getty Images)

Who says fashion is for the power elite? Who says fashion is a frivolous obsession of a distorted and depraved celebrity culture, a symbol of late-stage capitalism? 

We say fashion can be a means of progress. Fashion can move us closer to a more just and equitable society. 

Suede Trim Palazzo Pants in Fawn with Hunter Green Accents, from the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Atelier

Cut in a slimming and straight-leg silhouette, these versatile palazzo pants are high-waisted and cropped at the ankle for an easy-breezy look. Fully lined interior embroidered with quotations from Ta-Nehisi Coates’s groundbreaking essay “The Case for Reparations,” this versatile day/night

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Join Now

In This Issue

Special Issue on Crime

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Letters

Letters

By
A response to the notion that the U.S. military footprint in Afghanistan was a low-cost, high-reward deployment.

Recommended

The Latest