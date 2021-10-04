The Path to Reform

A personal and political perspective

One of the most important people in my life is my mom, Frances Scott. As a single mother raising two boys, she worked grueling hours to put food on the table and keep a roof over our heads. Most days she’d work two shifts at her job as a nurse’s assistant. The long hours put her home late at night.

When I was a little kid, one of my dreams was to buy my mom a house with a garage — not as much for the house as for the garage. I wanted her to be able to come home and …