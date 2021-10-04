NR PLUS
The ‘Systemic Racism’ Stereotype

By
A protester is detained by NYPD officers after pepper spraying another protester and police near City Hall in New York, N.Y., July 3, 2020. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)
Monolithic accusations are bad for cops and communities

There are 8 million stories in the naked city. Each crime is the story of individual guilt and individual suffering. Each action by the police — for good or for ill — can be an individual story of heroism or wrongdoing. There is nothing more deeply personal than crime and punishment. And as we know, whether from Sherlock Holmes or Harry Bosch, each character is a mix of imperfections, to be judged not by his purity but by his actions and intentions and where these fall on the scales of justice.

The charge of “systemic police racism” relies on a stereotype

This article appears as “‘Systemic’? Simplistic” in the October 4, 2021, print edition of National Review.

Hannah E. Meyers is the director of the Policing and Public Safety Initiative at the Manhattan Institute. She spent a decade managing analytical teams at a private-investigations firm and at NYPD’s Intelligence Bureau.

A response to the notion that the U.S. military footprint in Afghanistan was a low-cost, high-reward deployment.

