Will Denis Villeneuve Capture the Greatness of Dune?

This October will see the release of a long-awaited epic science-fiction film. Centered on a young man who awakens both to his supernatural powers and to his destiny to defeat a galaxy-spanning empire, the saga unfolds on a desert planet. It also involves a religious order whose members can control people by speaking, and who have spent centuries secretly directing civilization’s course.

I speak, of course, of Dune, an adaptation by Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049) of author Frank Herbert’s best-selling, award-winning 1965 sci-fi masterpiece of the same name. It imagines a far-future mankind that travels the stars yet is …