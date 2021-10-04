NR PLUS
Magazine October 4, 2021, Issue

Woke: ‘White, Wrong’

By
Summer sunset in rural Montana with the Rocky Mountains in the background (miroslav_1/Getty Images)

Iwas driving home to Fargo for a funeral. I take the old highway, because it goes through small towns. You see what’s closed, what they’ve built since last you visited. How the main street has flower baskets hanging from the streetlights. The town sign still has a notice that says the Elks meet on Tuesday. 

Stopped in Verndale, Minn., to stretch my legs in the city park. There’s a World War I memorial, a decommissioned train caboose. A playground for the tots. The flagpole is dedicated to a local man who served in World War II. The flag was at half

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Join Now

In This Issue

Special Issue on Crime

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Letters

Letters

By
A response to the notion that the U.S. military footprint in Afghanistan was a low-cost, high-reward deployment.

Recommended

The Latest