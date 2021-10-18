NR PLUS
After Afghanistan

Clamorous forms speeding by
in dark sky, sudden. Why
do I laugh and wonder
and not dive under
a neighboring overhang
not to be zapped, not bombed?
Because I’ve been self-taught,
about goose cries, to be calmed
by what they were not,
by how they squawked, not sang,
and did not make me hide
as from a whispery glide
or, from a silent hover,
take cover.

Donald Mace Williams is a former newspaperman (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Newsday, Wichita Eagle) and amateur Lieder singer who since retirement has written fiction, poetry, and translations (of Rilke poems and Beowulf). He lives in the Texas Panhandle.

