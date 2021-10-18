NR PLUS
Magazine October 18, 2021, Issue

Dante’s World

By
Dante Alighieri (Crisfotolux/Getty Images)

I remember­ — it was years ago, when I was teaching undergraduates about the great monotheistic traditions — that I would darken the room and then ask the students to close their eyes. “Imagine the cosmos is a self-contained sphere,” I would say — roughly — and then, “imagine you are standing in the center of it.”

I thought of that exercise after I’d accepted the assignment to write on reading Dante Alighieri, who died 700 years ago on September 14. I suspect that the memory of the old teaching exercise occurred to me because I have been thinking a lot

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Join Now

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Special Section on Education

Books, Arts & Manners

Recommended

The Latest