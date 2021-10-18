SOTHEBY’S

Established 1744

Fall Auction Preview

“Rare and Fine MultiMedia Works of Art by Hunter Biden”

Selected from a variety of Global collections

LOT 1 “The (Out) Stretched Hand Series 1: Rolex”

Mixed media, paper, oil, fabric, and pastel on panel.

The work depicts an outstretched hand in papier-mâché relief, extending beyond the picture plane in an arresting gesture. At first the hand seems to be grasping in a “give me some money” gesture, but as the eye takes in the dimensionality of the forms and the subtle wrinkling of the skin and knuckles, the gesture takes on a more pleading and desperate overtone. The “Rolex” on …