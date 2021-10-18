George F. Will, Ever And Always

A columnist motors along

Last May, George F. Will published a column that was learned, sparkling, and wise. In other words, typical. It was also shocking. Why? Because, in it, Will disclosed that he had just turned 80. “To be 80 years old in this republic,” he wrote, “is to have lived through almost exactly one-third of its life.”

And his concluding sentence: “To live a long life braided with the life of a nation conceived in liberty and dedicated to an imperishable proposition is simply delightful.”

Yeah, yeah, nice about the braiding and all that, but — 80? George Will is 80? How is that …