Germany after Merkel

Adieu, O Angela

The coalition-building that follows a German election can take quite some time, but regardless of who becomes the country’s next chancellor (almost certainly the Social Democratic Party’s Olaf Scholz), one thing is undeniable: The descent of the center-right CDU/CSU to its lowest-ever share of the vote puts two defining characteristics of outgoing chancellor Angela Merkel — tactical brilliance and strategic blindness — into uncomfortable perspective.

Great leaders take on the consensus; Merkel’s talent lies only in identifying it. Since first becoming chancellor in 2005, she steadily outmaneuvered the SPD by sliding leftward into territory that the Social Democrats had once called …