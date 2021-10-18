NR PLUS
Magazine October 18, 2021, Issue

God and Student at Thomas Aquinas

By
Thomas Aquinas College (NR Staff)
The school marks an anniversary

Northfield, Mass.

Fifty years defines a golden anniversary, and a long time. And speaking of time . . .

Early on a splendid September morning, in a stately brick building on the New England campus of Thomas Aquinas College (affectionately known by its acronym, “TAC”), sunshine pours through room 109’s massive windows, lighting up a gathering of students — not a bleary eye in the lot — who are doing just that: speaking of time.

Actually, they’re discussing it. Under the soft-touch guidance of tutor (one finds no “professors” here) Josef Froula, the assembled scholars cheerfully and respectfully (the etiquette is “Mr.” and

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Join Now

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Special Section on Education

Books, Arts & Manners

Recommended

The Latest