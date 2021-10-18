God and Student at Thomas Aquinas

The school marks an anniversary

Northfield, Mass.

Fifty years defines a golden anniversary, and a long time. And speaking of time . . .

Early on a splendid September morning, in a stately brick building on the New England campus of Thomas Aquinas College (affectionately known by its acronym, “TAC”), sunshine pours through room 109’s massive windows, lighting up a gathering of students — not a bleary eye in the lot — who are doing just that: speaking of time.

Actually, they’re discussing it. Under the soft-touch guidance of tutor (one finds no “professors” here) Josef Froula, the assembled scholars cheerfully and respectfully (the etiquette is “Mr.” and …