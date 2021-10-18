Help! I’m Publishing Fake News!

What was funniest to me about the news that Slate has been publishing advice-column responses to fake letters was the room-temperature reaction. “Well, duh,” said everyone. “Did you think being published in Slate was some sort of imprimatur of truth?” Slate is a unit of the Graham Holdings Company, which is what was left after the Washington Post Company sold its namesake newspaper to Jeff Bezos and is controlled by the newspaper scion Donald Graham, son of Katharine Graham. Slate enjoys the media equivalent of a listing in Debrett’s Peerage. Yet nobody thinks it is any kind of stickler for …