How to Rein in Critical Race Theory

Properly crafted legislation can empower parents

One of the side effects of the “virtual” schooling imposed on students across much of the country in the last year and a half was to offer American parents a unique window into modern educational pedagogy. Many parents didn’t like what they saw — especially when it came to how schools were teaching their children about race. In the 2020–21 school year, “critical race theory” in education became the latest flashpoint in the culture wars.

So far in 2021, legislators in at least 25 states have introduced bills aimed at curtailing various forms of racial instruction and indoctrination in public schools. …