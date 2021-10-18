NR PLUS
Magazine October 18, 2021, Issue

How to Rein in Critical Race Theory

By
Leesburg, Va., June 12 (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)
Properly crafted legislation can empower parents

One of the side effects of the “virtual” schooling imposed on students across much of the country in the last year and a half was to offer American parents a unique window into modern educational pedagogy. Many parents didn’t like what they saw — especially when it came to how schools were teaching their children about race. In the 2020–21 school year, “critical race theory” in education became the latest flashpoint in the culture wars.

So far in 2021, legislators in at least 25 states have introduced bills aimed at curtailing various forms of racial instruction and indoctrination in public schools.

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Join Now
Comments
James R. CoplandMr. Copland is a senior fellow and the director of legal policy at the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research. His book The Unelected: How an Unaccountable Elite Is Governing America is forthcoming in September.

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Special Section on Education

Books, Arts & Manners

Recommended

The Latest