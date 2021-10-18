Infected by Bureaucracy: Our Fatally Flawed COVID Response

Whether you get your COVID-19 analysis through Twitter or the network Sunday shows, you have almost certainly benefited over the past year and a half from the incisive commentary of Scott Gottlieb — physician, former FDA commissioner under President Trump, and veteran of two presidential administrations.

So ubiquitous and admired is Gottlieb that plenty of people have said we’d be a lot better off if we had just put him in charge of America’s pandemic re­sponse. His book, however, explains why the problem runs a lot deeper than any one good leader or better set of decisions could fix.

Gottlieb offers a …