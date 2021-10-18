Infected by Bureaucracy: Our Fatally Flawed COVID Response

Whether you get your COVID-19 analysis through Twitter or the network Sunday shows, you have almost certainly benefited over the past year and a half from the incisive commentary of Scott Gottlieb — physician, former FDA commissioner under President Trump, and veteran of two presidential administrations.
So ubiquitous and admired is Gottlieb that plenty of people have said we’d be a lot better off if we had just put him in charge of America’s pandemic response. His book, however, explains why the problem runs a lot deeper than any one good leader or better set of decisions could fix.
Gottlieb offers a …
This article appears as “Infected by Bureaucracy” in the October 18, 2021, print edition of National Review.
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.