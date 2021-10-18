NR PLUS
Magazine October 18, 2021, Issue

Infected by Bureaucracy: Our Fatally Flawed COVID Response

By
Members of a coronavirus critical care unit treat a patient inside the intensive care unit (ICU) at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Fla., September 22, 2021. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)
Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic, by Scott Gottlieb (Harper, 512 pp., $28.99)

Whether you get your COVID-19 analysis through Twitter or the network Sunday shows, you have almost certainly benefited over the past year and a half from the incisive commentary of Scott Gottlieb — physician, former FDA commissioner under President Trump, and veteran of two presidential administrations.

So ubiquitous and admired is Gottlieb that plenty of people have said we’d be a lot better off if we had just put him in charge of America’s pandemic re­sponse. His book, however, explains why the problem runs a lot deeper than any one good leader or better set of decisions could fix.

Gottlieb offers a …

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

This article appears as “Infected by Bureaucracy” in the October 18, 2021, print edition of National Review.

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Join Now
Comments
Patrick Brennan was a senior communications official at the Department of Health and Human Services during the Trump administration and is former opinion editor of National Review Online.

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Special Section on Education

Books, Arts & Manners

Recommended

The Latest