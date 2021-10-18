NR PLUS
Magazine October 18, 2021, Issue

Make Schools Local Again

By
Jodi Cook helps her son with special needs, Roberto Tesoriero, off the school bus in Brooklyn, N.Y., September 20, 2021. (Hannah Beier/Reuters)
Breaking up large districts would restrain teachers’ unions

The many lessons of the COVID pandemic have included an unwelcome one for public-school parents about the outsized power of American teachers’ unions. Even as private schools remained open or reopened, almost half of public-school districts in the United States continued with “hybrid” learning — the unproven combination of Zoom and classroom instruction. In schools with lower achievement levels, there were fewer in-person classes, according to the American Enterprise Institute’s Return to Learn Tracker. As events in San Francisco and other cities made clear, it was the teachers’ unions rather than elected officials who had the whip hand when it …

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Join Now
Comments
Howard Husock is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where he focuses on local government, civil society, and urban-housing policy.

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Special Section on Education

Books, Arts & Manners

Recommended

The Latest