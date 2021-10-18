Rising Federal Debt Still Matters

Answering the deficit doves

President Biden and congressional Democrats are trying to enact the largest government borrowing binge since World War II. This year’s cascade of new entitlements, social spending, and (loosely defined) infrastructure projects is likely to cost significantly more than last year’s more justified $3 trillion legislative response to the pandemic.

The spending spree began with the March enactment of a $1.9 trillion “stimulus” bill consisting largely of relief checks and bailouts to states that were already running budget surpluses. The Senate has since passed a $550 billion infrastructure bill that is funded largely with gimmicks, and has moved on to a $3.5 …