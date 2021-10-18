NR PLUS
Magazine October 18, 2021, Issue

The Guilford Five

By
( monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images)
Parents in Connecticut, as elsewhere, are fighting school boards over race ideology

In a high-school English class in Guilford, Conn., last year, a student received a racial-justice scorecard as an optional resource for a speech assignment on the novel The Catcher in the Rye. 

Designed for teachers, the point system scores books and classroom materials on a spectrum ranging from “culturally destructive” to “culturally responsive,” based on their representation of diverse ethnicities and experiences.

Disconcerted by the guide, the student reported it to a staff member at Guilford Public Schools (GPS), who brought it up to a contingent of town residents growing increasingly suspicious of the district’s “equity and inclusion” initiatives. That was the

