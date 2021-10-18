• Those Border Patrol horses had better get a union rep fast.

• President Biden joined the pile-on against a few border agents on horseback falsely accused of whipping migrants, a fantasy concocted on social media and amplified by a lazy or complicit media. The agents didn’t have whips, they had reins, and they didn’t strike anyone with them, despite Biden’s saying that he was outraged at seeing “people being strapped.”Anyone paying attention and with an interest in the truth knew, almost immediately after this became a trending topic, that no one was whipped. But Kamala Harris and Jen Psaki pronounced …