Their Name’s Bxnd. Jxmxs Bxnd.

The director of the new James Bond film, No Time to Die, has let us know he disapproves of the historical Bond. The New York Post:
“Is it Thunderball or Goldfinger where, like, basically Sean Connery’s character rapes a woman?” Cary Fukunaga asked . . . “She’s like, ‘No, no, no,’ and he’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes,’” Fukunaga, 44, said.
That was then. Now our values are different: If a plus-sized actress wanted to have her way with Bond, he would be required to perform. It would be fat-phobic to refuse.
Of course Bond is archaic. The very idea of a highly competent, …
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.