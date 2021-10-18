What Is Texas?

The fight over the Lone Star State’s identity

I used to think I really liked Austin. What I’ve figured out, some decades later, is that what I really liked was being 20. But Austin’s great, too — it’s kind of like a slightly more refined version of Brooklyn where the tacos are good and there’s no real winter. Some conservatives say that Austin isn’t the Real Texas™, because it’s full of Democrats and tech weenies and vegan brunch spots, but I don’t recognize this Real Texas they’re talking about. I detested her politics, but Ann Richards was as real Texas as it comes. Same for Jim Hightower …