AUKUS Shuffles the Blocs

The new geopolitics

Three peripheral aspects of the new “AUKUS” deal between the U.S., Britain, and Australia stand out as almost as significant as the deal itself. No one saw it coming; once it had been announced, it seemed obvious, inevitable; and even as it’s being digested, it seems likely to change the global strategic picture as much as the Entente Cordiale, the Nazi–Soviet pact, and the foundation of NATO did in earlier days.

On paper, AUKUS itself is merely an agreement between the three traditional allies to share information, intelligence, and technology in a joint program to build and operate advanced nuclear-powered submarines …