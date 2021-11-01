NR PLUS
Magazine November 1, 2021, Issue

In Defense of Citizenship

By
(Bjoern Kils/New York Media Boat/Reuters)
The Dying Citizen: How Progressive Elites, Tribalism, and Globalization Are Destroying the Idea of America, by Victor Davis Hanson (Basic Books, 432 pp., $30)

It is hard to dispute the claim that the United States is a political and social order in the midst of an immense crisis. The old political consensus in defense of free speech, especially political speech, has been shattered. The woke aim to “cancel” their opponents and to erase them from the community of shared memory, a technique seemingly borrowed from the pages of Orwell’s 1984. A large part of the political class and the key institutions of civil society — the academy, the corporate world, the mainstream media, Big Tech, many of the churches, and even parts of the

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you valued reading this article, please consider joining our fight by donating to our Fall Webathon. Your contribution makes it possible for us to continue our mission of speaking truth and defending conservative principles.

If you valued reading this article, please consider joining our fight by donating to our Fall Webathon.

 

Support Our Mission
Comments
Daniel J. MahoneyMr. Mahoney holds the Augustine Chair in Distinguished Scholarship at Assumption College in Worcester, Mass., and is a National Review Institute trustee. He is the author, most recently, of The Idol of Our Age: How the Religion of Humanity Subverts Christianity

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Recommended

The Latest