Kyrsten Sinema Is Arizona’s New Maverick

Nothing reveals the double standard by which Beltway Washington deals with mavericks than the different treatment accorded two independent-minded senators in recent years.
The late John McCain of Arizona was celebrated for going against his party, never more so than when, in 2017, his one vote killed a GOP repeal of parts of Obamacare. But now, for standing up to the $3.5 trillion Biden budget extravaganza, Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema is fast becoming a pariah in her party, as McCain was in his.
Media scorn has been brutal. Maureen Dowd of the New York Times attacked her. Saturday Night Live portrayed her as …
This article appears as “Arizona’s New Maverick” in the November 1, 2021, print edition of National Review.
