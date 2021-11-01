Lars Vilks, Lonely Hero of the ‘Cartoon Wars’

Lars Vilks in 2007 (AFP via Getty Images)

For drawing Mohammed, he and others were attacked and mostly abandoned

When historians come to write their histories of the early 21st century, one of the strangest parts to understand may be the chapters on the “cartoon wars” — a phenomenon that people of the time actually talked about with a straight face. Even with dread. These wars spilled out from a single Danish newspaper’s publishing of cartoons of the prophet of Islam in 2005, after which embassies and people were attacked and mobs had their way. Soon Denmark, a country of just 5 million people, found itself at the center of international boycotts and became a focal point for Muslim …

This article appears as “Lonely Heroes of The ‘Cartoon Wars’” in the November 1, 2021, print edition of National Review.

