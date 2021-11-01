Leopoldo, Free

A conversation with Leopoldo López, the Venezuelan democracy leader and former political prisoner

Miami

Like many Latin Americans — and many other people — Leopoldo López took part in family gatherings on Sundays. From older relatives, he heard about a great-grandfather of his: Eudoro López. This López was an opponent of the Venezuelan dictator Juan Vicente Gómez. Eudoro paid for his opposition with prison and exile.

So would his great-grandson, three generations later. Leopoldo López is a leader of the opposition to the current Venezuelan dictatorship, started by Hugo Chávez and now headed by Nicolás Maduro. This week, López is appearing at the Oslo Freedom Forum, held in Miami. The Venezuelan exiles who are present …