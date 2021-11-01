Which Is Texas?

In “What Is Texas” (October 18), Kevin D. Williamson provides a thoughtful defense of Texas’s tremendous diversity. Halfway through, this fifth-generation Texan thought, “Finally, someone who gets us.” But sadly, at the end, he falls for the Texas-exceptionalism myth, an atavistic supremacism disguised as patriotism.

As a native, Williamson knows well the Mutant Texas Weirdness of which he writes. He finds it charming how some Anglo Texans kick up dust, shoot in the air, and dig in their heels when change comes too fast. But in a book I co-wrote, Forget the Alamo, we show how these tantrums are …