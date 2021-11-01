P. D. James’s Still-Haunting Vision in Children of Men

When P. D. James pub­­lished The Children of Men in 1992, she de­scribed a future without a future: a world in which people had stopped reproducing. They simply cou­ldn’t make babies anymore, for reasons unknown but possibly involving a pandemic. The opening line of her novel sets the scene: “Early this morning, 1 Jan­uary 2021, three minutes after midnight, the last human being to be born on earth was killed in a pub brawl.” The second half of the story, including its climactic moments, unfolds in October.

The book’s future is now our present, at least on our calendars. This invites …