Static. Crackling. Click.

FIRST VOICE: Team Alpha, are you in position?

SECOND VOICE: Copy that, Big Brother. In position in the bedroom and under the bed. Waiting for KS. Over.

FIRST VOICE: Roger that, Team Alpha. We have your target in sight. She’s entering the home right now and we will monitor her movements.

SECOND VOICE: Copy that, Big Brother. The thing is, it’s really dusty here, like no one has vacuumed under the bed, like ever. So, like, my allergies are really kicking up.

FIRST VOICE: Do not sneeze. Repeat. Do NOT sneeze, Team Alpha. That is a negative on the sneezing. The operation …